Over the weekend, three foreign travelers were stopped at a security checkpoint at an airport in Chongqing because they were carrying a prohibited item — a jar of pickled vegetables.

Well, it wasn’t actually the jar nor the Sichuan style pao cai (泡菜) that was the real problem but the juice inside the jar which was over the liquid limit and not properly stored anyway. The guard suggested that they solve this problem by simply placing the jar inside their checked luggage.

Instead, the trio decided to wolf down the pickled veggies on the spot. Footage shows one of the foreigners telling the guard that it tastes “great.”

We’ve seen this kind of thing many times before in China. Though, it typically involves travelers being forced to swiftly devour some durian and possibly getting a nose bleed.