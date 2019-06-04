Last Friday, a man was caught taking upskirt photos of a woman going up an escalator in a Beijing shopping mall. He has seen been identified as a very well-educated creep.

The perv was confronted by the woman’s boyfriend who got ahold of his arm and refused to let go. Eventually, he was taken away by police. The following morning, police confirmed that the man had been placed in detention for seven days after they found upskirt videos on his phone.

Soon, the culprit was unmasked by China’s human flesh search engine as a master’s student at Tsinghua University, China’s most prestigious school of higher learning.

With summer approaching, the creeps already appear to be out in full force. Last week, a man was caught on camera taking upskirt videos on the Chengdu subway. He was similarly given seven-days detention and fined 500 yuan ($72). Once his employer found out what happened, he was summarily sacked.