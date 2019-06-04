Early on Sunday morning, Chinese social media lit up with reports from netizens about a glowing UFO in the sky.

Net users across multiple provinces, including Shandong, Shanxi, Hebei, and Henan, all posted photos and videos of the mysterious object flying through the sky, leaving behind a white trail.

So, was this humankind’s first glimpse of another form of intelligent life?

Nope. What people saw was instead military exercises being conducted over the Bohai Sea over the weekend, the Maritime Safety Administration of China revealed.

The exact substance of these exercises has not been explicitly revealed, though it has been heavily implied. On Monday, the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force posted an image on its official Weibo account of what appears to be mobile ICBM launcher with the caption: “Do you believe there are UFOs in this world?”

This was followed one minute later by a post from the People’s Liberation Army Navy which shows a missile being launched from underwater and a similar caption that reads: “Do you too believe in UFOs?”

China is currently developing a next-generation submarine-launched ballistic missile called the JL-3 which seems likely to have been the “UFO” spotted by many.