At night in the Henan capital of Zhengzhou, a desperate father has been dressing up as a clown, selling balloons to earn money to pay for the medical treatment of his 2-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy.

His name is Tu Xiancheng. Last October, his daughter fell out of bed. After the accident was diagnosed with a brain injury, cerebral hemorrhage, and cerebral palsy while suffering from blindness and paralysis. The toddler needs to undergo long-term rehabilitation treatment, which comes at a hefty cost.

Over the past five months, Tu and his wife have spent 200,000 yuan ($29,000) on their daughter’s medical treatment. At this point, it’s costing them 500 yuan ($72) a day and that could go up to 1,000 yuan ($144) a day.

While some relatives and friends have told Tu that his daughter is a lost cause, he has refused to listen. “As long as I am alive. I will never give up on our daughter!” he says.

Because of a bad back, Tu isn’t able to take up any manual labor jobs. Instead, came up with the idea of dressing up as a clown and selling balloons on the street to earn some money.

Tragically, Tu’s story is a familiar one in China where those without enough money to cover their loved ones’ high medical costs have been forced to resort to selling flowers, blow-up sex dolls, or even their virginity to raise funds. Last April, a father went viral for dressing up as Peppa Pig in order to pay for his daughter’s diabetes treatment.