To mark Donald Trump’s visit to London on Tuesday, a 16-foot-tall, made-in-China, robotic representation of the US president has been set up in Trafalgar Square.

Nicknamed “Dump Trump,” the robot is modeled after Trump tweeting from a golden toilet. It not only produces fart noises, but also spouts some of his most famous catchphrases like “you are fake news” and “I’m a very stable genius.”

Designed by Don Lessem, a Philadelphia-based dinosaur expert, the robot was actually built by a factory in Sichuan province which typically specializes in making dinosaur automatons. Lessem says that he had to assure the factory owner that he would not go to prison for making the robo Trump.