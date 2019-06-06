On Monday, a man was spotted dragging a German Shepherd from the back of his car while driving down a road in the Liaoning city of Dalian. After being stopped by another furious driver, he placed the poor dog into his trunk and drove away.

In footage from the scene, the dog is seen chained to the back of the car, panting breathlessly with its four feet bleeding. The man reportedly claimed that he didn’t let the animal into his vehicle because it might bite him. One witness said the dog looked gentle. Another suggested that the man might be a dog trader.

According to local laws in Dalian, those who abuse dogs are subject to a fine of only up to 2,000 yuan ($289).

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that a dog has been transported this way in China. In previous instances, drivers have claimed that they didn’t know the dog was there, that they were training the animal for a race, and that they weren’t aware of how to take care of a dog.

Back in 2016, a driver in Shandong province was attacked by an angry mob after dragging a dog to its death behind his SUV.