Häagen-Dazs has apologized after serving a boy in Hangzhou a cup of silica gel rather than frozen yogurt.

The incident happened on Sunday when a woman, surnamed Jiang, took her family to the city’s scenic West Lake and stopped by a Häagen-Dazs shop to purchase a treat for her son. It was only when the boy was unable to scoop up the “frozen yogurt” that they realized something was wrong, reports The Paper.

Upon closer inspection, Jiang noticed that the cup had a “not for sale” label — though she had paid 25 yuan for it — and that her son had already eaten the nuts on top.

The store manager explained that the mistake was made when the shop was extremely busy and an employee who does not normally serve customers had to help out, accidentally giving Jiang’s son a display model of frozen yogurt rather than the real thing.

Immediately, the boy was sent to the hospital where he exhibited no health problems. The nuts on top of the fake yogurt were evidently real, however, his mom says that she remains extremely concerned because they may have been left out for a very long time. She has asked that Häagen-Dazs take responsibility for health issues that her son encounters this year.

In a statement on Weibo, Häagen-Dazs has apologized for the mistake and announced that it has reached an agreement with the customer.

This strange incident follows another one last May in Shanghai where a customer posted a photo of her bloody mouth online, claiming that she had bit into “broken glass” in her Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

[Images via The Paper]