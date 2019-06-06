Everyone loves attending the perfect house party. However, more households would be hosting them if it wasn’t for exhausting planning and mountains of dishes left after the guests are gone. Putting together a balanced house party can be a daunting task even for the best of us!

Luckily, there is a service that will take care of your guests with scrumptious home-made finger food and will spare you the torture of cleaning up so you can really enjoy the time with your friends.

Kate & Kimi has teamed up with Els and Lina to help you plan for the most lavish house party that your guests will be talking about for months afterward. The best part? They will make it look effortless and keep you glowing throughout it with no drop of worry in your face.

They will not only deliver fresh appetizers for your guests to enjoy with their cocktail but will also help you find the most suitable solutions for everyone to be satisfied. Think swirled tangy hummus, selection of cold cuts and cheese, crunchy salads, chips paired with homemade dips, freshly baked cookies and much more. They will also pair beverages for your meal if you are looking for a full service.

In order to throw a splendid celebration, you will need to tailor the party according to the needs of your guests and the style of the gathering.

How many guests will be attending?

How long will the event be?

What type of party do you want?

What time of the day is the party?

Who are your guests?

What serving style are you looking for?

How much food will you need (a cocktail party followed by dinner calls for 4-5 bites vs. not followed by dinner- 8-12 bites per person)?

Leave the dread behind when arranging your next cocktail party and simply enjoy! They will tailor the menu and service to your needs and style. If you plan well for your own advantage, maybe there will be some leftovers to snack on the day after.

