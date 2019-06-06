A middle school teacher in Guangdong province has been detained by police for 10 days and fined 500 yuan ($72) after being caught sending explicit photos to a female student.

The 26-year-old teacher’s behavior was exposed thanks to conversations on WeChat that he had with the student where he sent her a large number of porn videos and offered her 1,000 yuan ($144) a month to have sex with him.

He has since been expelled from the Huaqiao Middle School in Raoping county, as well as the Chinese Communist Party. However, on Weibo, bewildered netizens have questioned how he managed to get off with such a light punishment. It’s not clear if he will be punished further.

“10 days? 500 yuan? Aren’t you practically encouraging this crime?” asked one net user.