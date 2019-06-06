An airport in the resort city of Sanya has become the first in China to warn against the mystifying and troubling trend of travelers throwing coins into plane engines.

Over the weekend, Sanya Phoenix International Airport posted a signboard in its terminal which tells passengers, in both Chinese and English, that it is illegal to chuck “good luck” coins at planes. The Chinese version of the advisory even adds that such a move is “unsafe” and makes for “bad fortune.”

In just the past two years, at least SEVEN incidents of travelers throwing coins at planes have occurred in China, most often prior to boarding flights operated by low-budget carrier Lucky Air. This has been done not only by elderly passengers, but also by those in their twenties and thirties as a way of “praying for a safe flight.”

The warning message has since disappeared from the terminal with Sanya airport staff explaining that they are currently revising the wording of the advisory. Netizens have recommended that they hurry and get the signboard back up.

One even suggested an alternative solution to this whole mess: “They should put a prayer box at the airport so they can earn money as well.”