We sincerely hope that you are not enjoying a cup of tea from the Chinese chain Heytea while reading this news.

Late last month, a Heytea shop in Suzhou was forced to shut down by local health authorities after a pregnant woman discovered a fly in her fruit tea. Following the incident, Heytea issued a statement, announcing punishments for the general manager, regional manager, and shop manager, along with food safety checks at all stores across the country.

According to customers at the Suzhou shop, flies were seen buzzing around uncovered boxes of fruit.

This is not the first time that the chain, which has more than 200 outlets in 30 cities across China and has also expanded into Hong Kong and Singapore, has faced questions about its hygiene. Recently, a similar situation involving flies was reported in Jinan province, a shop in Xiamen failed to pass inspection, and photos of the unsanitary conditions inside the kitchen of an outlet in Xi’an were posted online.