Pow Kee (Bao Ji zhaoxiangguan, 寶記照相館) was an important Chinese photography studio that was first active in the city of Hankou (now, Wuhan). It moved to Nanjing by the 1880s and finally re-established its business in Shanghai by the 1890s, apparently under the name of “Powkee & Sons.” It then was operated by Ouyang Shizhi and his son and two daughters until its closing around 1934. At its height the photography studio had more than twenty employees. In Shanghai, the Pow Kee & Sons studio was a popular meeting place for celebrities, urban elites, and others.

