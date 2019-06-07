A pair of Smoothie King shops were temporarily shut down in North Carolina earlier this week for staff training after an Asian customer discovered that he had been named “Jackie Chan” on his receipt.

“I was just in this Smoothie King with my kids. Instead of asking for my name. Zack H. thought it would be funny to put ‘Jackie Chan’ as my name. Being Korean, I find this very insulting. But the 3 employees working there at the time couldn’t stop laughing about it. I experience racism here and there and usually doesn’t bother me. Today I left this store furious on the inside, trying to not let my young kids know what just happened,” wrote the customer, whose actual name is Tony Choi, on Facebook.

One day earlier, an African American customer at another Smoothie King location in Charlotte discovered that his receipt named him as the “n-word.” The two employees responsible for each of these racial slurs have been sacked while their coworkers are undergoing training, presumably on how not to be an asshole.

Racism in receipts has popped up before in the US. Back in 2017, an employee at a New York City restaurant was fired for naming an Asian woman “Ching Chong” on the receipt for her meal.