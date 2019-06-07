China’s grueling nationwide university entrance exam known as the gaokao got underway on Friday. The test plays a pivotal role in deciding the future of every student in the country. On the night before the exam was to begin, parents in the Gansu city of Baiyin asked the gods for a bit of help.

Video has hit the Chinese internet of anxious parents burning offerings outside the school where the test will take place.

School officials told the media that such behavior is strictly prohibited. Security staff had tried to stop the parents, but there is nothing they can really do when they burn the offerings very late at night or farther away from the school entrance.

Netizens on Weibo are a tad confused by the practice, noting that the burning of offerings is typically done when someone dies. “It means that taking an exam is like having a funeral,” joked one commentator.