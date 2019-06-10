One person was killed and 6 others were injured last week after falling off a glass side at a Guangxi scenic spot.

Visitors to the site in Pingnan county slid down the 260-meter-long slide on top of a cloth pad while being equipped with a pair of gloves. Due to the rain on Wednesday which made the glass slippery, they slid down faster than normal.

When one man hit the guard rail, it broke, sending him flying off the slide, landing on the ground 7.3 meters away.

The man died from a severe head injury. Six others suffered from various injuries. All the victims were part of one family.

Local authorities have detained the individual in charge of the scenic spot. The cause of the accident is under investigation, however, it has already been revealed that the site failed to obtain approval from several departments when it first opened last September.

While they might look fun, you may want to give China’s many super slides a miss. Earlier in May, two people were killed and 12 more injured after falling off of the “world’s longest slide” at a Sichuan theme park.