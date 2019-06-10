If you happen to be in the Sichuan city of Suining and are need of a haircut, there’s a 6-year-old kid that you ought to go see.

Jiang Hongqi’s parents run a hair salon in the city. When he was four years old, they started regularly bringing him in to the salon. After watching his parents at work, Hongqi discovered that he had a talent for hair.

While he began with simply washing and drying customers’ hair. He has since advanced to giving both brave men and women haircuts on occasion. Thanks to his skills with the scissors, Hongqi has become a viral star with more than a million followers on Kuaishou. You can watch him at work below:

It’s not clear how much Hongqi is making per hour or if his parents’ salon will face any issues concerning child labor laws.