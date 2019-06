ALDI, the international retailer with German roots, debuted their first China stores in Shanghai on June 7. Located in Jing’an and Minhang districts, the stores stock over 1,300 products spanning 15 categories including fresh produce, snacks, drinks, alcohol, and personal care products, as well as Ready-to-Eat and Ready-to-Cook meals. Here’s a quick look inside one of the stores.

