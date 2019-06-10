Heavy rains hit southeastern China over the weekend, just in time for the annual gaokao, China’s all-important nationwide university entrance exam.

One testing center in Yushan county of Jiangxi province was completely surrounded by the floodwaters. In order to make sure that students wouldn’t have to get their feet/knees wet before sitting down to take the test, teachers arrived early and built them a “bridge” to the building using desks.

The gaokao takes place at the same time across China each year. The nine-hour exam plays a pivotal role in determining the future of the millions of students who take it annually, being the deciding factor in where they will end up going to university.

Therefore, it’s not about to be called off on account of a little rain.

[Images via Visual China]