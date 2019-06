In rural Guizhou, villagers shoot hoops at one of the more unusually-located basketball courts in the world.

Thanks to a government grant of 100,000 yuan ($14,400), along with donations of more than 45,000 yuan ($6,500), the impoverished village of Xinchun in Nayong county were able to build a new basketball court.

In order to minimize the cost of land and allow villagers to play even when it’s raining or blazing hot outside, they decided to put the court in a nearby cave.

[Images via ChinaNews]