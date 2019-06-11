Jing’an Craft & Farmers Market is back! Bigger and better than ever!

Over 30 vendors converge at Zeitgeist offering food, drinks, crafts, design and many fresh local and handmade products. There will be a bouncing castle & face painting to entertain the little ones and LIVE music as always.

Additionally, there is an adoption day for our furry friends, healthy cooking classes and workout sessions.

Scan the QR code on the flyer for more information & subscription to classes and sessions.

WHAT

Jing’an Craft & Farmers Market

WHEN

6/16, 12-7pm

WHERE

Zeitgeist

537 Haifang road, near xikang road

海防路537号, 近西康路

HOW MUCH

Free