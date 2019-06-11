The perplexing maze of goods at the souk is the must-try experience for any market lover. Strolling through the Mediterranean king of markets is the ultimate fusion of flavors, smells, and sounds that blend into an orchestrated chaos tackling all five of your senses at once.

The newest treat from The Portman Ritz-Carlton delivers an experience of the souk without leaving the comfort of the Chinese city. They are serving up a bouquet of colors and tastes for the Father’s day on June 16th. The best time to treat your dad (or a dad in you) is now!

A vivid Mediterranean journey has been put together by the Executive Chef Fabio Pineda and brought to the heart of Shanghai. The menu variety will certainly leave brunchers spoiled for choices. The Souk Sunday brunch showcases a lavish selection of authentic Mediterranean favorites and inspirations to be enjoyed with family and friends.

In addition, brunchers can enjoy a variety of beverage packages with unlimited Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut, crafted cocktails, wine, beer, and soft drinks.

Have all the fun and games with your dad at Portman’s Restaurant on Father’s Day. Guests will also have a chance to win a weekend stay at The Ritz-Carlton!

Head to The Portman’s for a delicious Father’s Day celebration sorted, with your dad or simply with a bunch of friends and enjoy the feast of colors and unlimited drinks. It’s Sunday after all!

WHAT

Father’s Day Brunch

WHEN

This Sunday

12-3pm

WHERE

Portman’s Restaurant

The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 Nanjing Xi Road

南京西路1376号

Nearest metro station: West Nanjing Road

HOW MUCH

RMB 338 with unlimited coffee, tea, and soft drinks (Buy 2 Get 1 Free!)

RMB 438 with unlimited house wine, beer, and weekly rotation cocktails

RMB 538 with unlimited house beverages, weekly cocktails and unlimited Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut

RSVP NOW



