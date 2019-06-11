Saturday June 22nd: get glamorous with the Glam Squad and enjoy a master cooking class with Chef Comparat

GLAMOURLAB is back for one last event before the heat strikes the city. That’s a great opportunity to get all glammed up while enjoying a luxurious afternoon tea style buffet with your girlfriends.

As usual, the Glam Squad is determined to throw the most amazing beauty party in town but this gourmet edition will be even more special!

As this upcoming event will be hosted at L’Atelier Quartier – a gastronomic French restaurant suspended at the Golden Tulip Rainbow hotel’s top floor – your pampering experience will be followed by a complementary cooking class.

Lead by the renowned chef Guillaume Comparat, this “so chic” venue will indeed be home to your glamorous transformation but also to a private hands-on cooking class with the chef himself!

At the end of each session, you will be invited in the kitchen and will learn how to make your own lemon meringue tart.

MEET THE GLAM SQUAD

GLAMOURLAB is the one and only pop-up “salon de beauté”, your one-stop beauty destination and a fantastic opportunity to get a full makeover in just three hours.

At each GLAMOURLAB signature event, the Glam Squad gathers Shanghai’s top beauty professionals and trendiest lifestyle brands.

GLAMOURLAB’s mission (and passion) is to celebrate every women’s grace by creating a unique pampering experience. Makeup, hairstyle, manicure, facial treatments, eyelashes extensions, massage, DIY cosmetics, fashion, nutrition, they have it all!

In just one session, they will not only glam you up like never before but also share with you valuable tips to integrate into your beauty and wellness routine all year long.

A FUN MAKEOVER PARTY

By joining GLAMOURLAB’s signature event, you will have access to everything for 3 hours: that’s enough for minimum 5 workshops, a drastic change and a big boost to your self-esteem!

As they want it to be a fun experience to share with your daughter, your girlfriends or your colleagues, the whole event is designed as party! Thus, in addition to the beauty and wellness workshops, expect a fancy afternoon tea, bubbly cocktails, good music and a gift bag full of surprises.

Last, but not least, at the end of your makeover (and before your cooking class) you will get a professional photo shooting from Ioana Farcas to immortalize your fabulous new look.

1 DAY / 2 SESSIONS

For your comfort, and to guarantee a hassle-free experience, the number of guests per session is limited and adjusted to the number of workshops.

Don’t miss your chance to joins us! Book your GLAMOURLAB pampering experience before it’s too late and let yourself be treated like a princess!

WHAT

GLAMOURLAB: THE GOURMET EDITION

WHEN

6/22, 10am & 2pm

WHERE

L’Atelier Quartier – Golden Tulip Shanghai Rainbow

30/F, 2000 West Yan An road (near Kaihong Road)

虹桥郁锦香宾馆

延安西路2000号30楼 (近凯虹路)

HOW MUCH

¥480 per person / Limited Space

