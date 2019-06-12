A second-hand Ferrari in the Guangdong city of Dongguan is set to be put up for auction at the rock-bottom starting price of 1,701 yuan ($245).

According to the court holding the auction, the price is so low because the vehicle has a fake number plate and lacks any registration, meaning that it cannot be driven and can only be used for scrap metal.

Bidding on the “world’s cheapest Ferarri” will begin on June 20th. There are already at least 250 people interested in the auction. If you are thinking of making a bid, be forewarned that the car also comes with the cost of paying more than 10,000 yuan ($1,445) in parking fees.