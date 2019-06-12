While you might think of tofu as being soft and squishy, it can also be a terrifyingly destructive force.

Recently, a woman in the Heilongjiang city of Jiamusi returned to her parked car to find that her front windshield had been shattered. On top of the broken glass was what appeared to be a large amount of tofu.

The woman, surnamed Zhang, believes that the tofu was dropped from one of the high-rise apartment buildings surrounding her parking space, smashing into her vehicle at terminal velocity.

No surveillance cameras evidently picked up the falling tofu, meaning that it will be extremely difficult to identify the culprit. Notices have been put up reminding resident not to litter. Meanwhile, we’d like to remind you to remain vigilant at all times, lest you fall victim to death by tofu.