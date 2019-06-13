Video has hit the Chinese internet of an equestrian woman in Jiangsu province who has learned to make due with some rather spry bovine.

The woman, surnamed Xue, says that she loves to ride horses. However, the problem is that they cost too much at around 10,000 yuan ($1,440), too pricey for her family to afford. Luckily, Xue was able to find a compromise in her family’s three cows, two of which she describes as being quite fast.

Xue says that she practices riding her cows every day, placing some weighted bags over their backs in the meantime so that they can get used to her weight. It’s unclear how the cows feel about this new arrangement.