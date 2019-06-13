Craving a bit of dog meat but lacking in canines, a man in Sichuan recently paid a visit to a local dog shelter.

The man, surnamed Liu, completed an adoption form at the shelter in the city of Yibin and was given a dog. Before he and his new “pet” went off on their way, a worker told Liu that they would be by later to check on the animal’s well-being, according to a report from Btime.com.

However, the center soon found that it was unable to reach Liu. After discovering that the information he provided on the form was false, they called police. Following an investigation, officers determined that Liu and another man had killed the dog for its meat immediately after taking it home and had then buried its remains to hide what they had done.

After their actions were uncovered, the two men apologized and made a donation of 2,000 yuan ($288) to the dog shelter, making it quite an expensive meal for the pair.

The fact that some Chinese have a fondness for dog meat often horrifies those in the West. Next week the infamous Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival kicks off in northern Guangxi. At the notorious annual event, thousands of dogs are slaughtered for their meat while activists try desperately to save as many pooches as they can.