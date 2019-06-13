A video of an enraged pregnant woman chucking a bowl of scalding hot soup on a mother and her 11-month-old kid has gone viral on the Chinese internet.

According to witnesses at the restaurant in the Henan city of Zhoukou, the toddler was making noise by hitting her spoon on the table, causing a quarrel between her mom and the pregnant woman surnamed Ren.

Ren, who is estimated to be six or seven months pregnant, left the restaurant in anger with her husband, only to soon return, walk to her table, and pick up a steaming bowl of malatang which she threw at the mother and daughter on her way out again.

The child’s back, side, and buttocks were badly burned by the soup. She was quickly sent to the hospital for treatment.

Police have given Ren 15 days detention and fined her 500 yuan ($72). However, the detention has been postponed due to her pregnancy.

On Weibo, netizens are concerned about what kind of mother she will be, worrying that she will react similarly if her own child starts doing something annoying. “I feel sorry for her unborn body,” one commenter said.