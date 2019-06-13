Six students in Shandong province say that their young lives have been “ruined” after missing part of China’s all-important university entrance exam because they were trapped in a hotel elevator.

The students were trapped inside the elevator in the city of Jining for 40 minutes, between 2:15 pm to 2:55 pm on Saturday afternoon. One of the students told reporters that they had pleaded with a hotel worker to call the police for help but that the worker had replied that the situation would be resolved in five minutes.

As five minutes became 10 and then 15, the students became increasingly anxious. In order to be admitted into the English portion of the gaokao, they had to arrive at the testing center by 2:45 pm.

Finally, workers did end up calling the police and the boys were rescued just two minutes after their arrival. However, by that time, it was already too late.

With tears in their eyes, the students told local reporters that their lives had been “ruined” because of the mishap. For many teens in China, the annual gaokao is the most important moment of their young lives. The test plays a defining role in determining their future by being the deciding factor in where they will end up going to university.

The hotel has offered to pay the parents of each student 5,000 yuan ($722) in compensation. However, the parents are not satisfied with the offer. “The future of these kids has been affected. They have been studying hard for all these years,” one parent told reporters. “We demanded an explanation from the hotel but the representative didn’t show up.”

Local officials have said that they will investigate the incident and help the students to retake the English portion of the exam.