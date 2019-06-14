With the Toronto Raptors Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, Jeremy Lin has become the first Asian American player to win an NBA championship ring.

The fact that Lin registered only 51.7 seconds of play time during the NBA Finals and tallied no other stats hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of his fans who have gleefully sent out their congratulations on Twitter.

INCASE YALL NEEDED PROOF pic.twitter.com/CGUI8qwxuA — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) June 14, 2019

Jeremy Lin worked hard to get where he’s at today, which now happens to be on a championship team. They rotated 8-9 guys all playoffs but he would’ve been ready if he was needed. There are 450 players in the NBA. Raps signed him because of his skills and leadership. Deserved 💯 — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) June 14, 2019

And a HUGE congrats to Jeremy Lin for being the first Asian American NBA Champion. Make all the jokes you want, but recognize the reality that this guy worked his ass off & stayed strong to put himself in this position and even stay in the league all these yrs. Inspiring @JLin7 — philipwang (@philipwang) June 14, 2019

Oh shit I forgot Jeremy Lin was there, too! Okay we both winners! Syrup and soy sauce shots tonight! — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) June 14, 2019

People congratulating Jeremy Lin for winning the title is peak Asian twitter lol — Keith Chow (@the_real_chow) June 14, 2019

Asians everywhere witnessing Jeremy Lin winning a championship: pic.twitter.com/rglCJbX7JN — Erin 🌹🦒 (@ERedovan) June 14, 2019

Lin’s journey to the championship platform is an inspiring one. After going undrafted out of Harvard, Lin slept on teammate couches and played in the D-league before finally getting his big chance in New York. Lin didn’t waste the opportunity, igniting a global craze known as “Linsanity” with his incredible play.

Unfortunately, a knee injury cut Linsanity short and Lin was never again able to recapture that same magic. He has, however, remained a valuable journeyman point guard, playing on eight different teams in nine seasons. He was signed by the Raptors in February and many thought he would be a part of the team’s playoff rotation.

However, Toronto coach Nick Nurse instead decided to stick with backup guard Fred VanVleet and Lin became essentially a human victory cigar, only entering the game once the outcome was no longer in doubt. Of course, there are much worse things than having a front row seat to the NBA championship. Afterward, Lin thanked God on Twitter for having finally reached the “mountaintop.”

God is perfectly the same through the highs and the lows. Anyone who knows me knows Ive believed this through all the down times, and Hes just as good at the mountaintop rn! 🏆🏆🙌🏼🙏🏼 #ALLglorytoGod #NBAchamps — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 14, 2019