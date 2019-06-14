During the summer vacation, the little girl Lena goes to visit her grandpa. Grandpa loves Lena very much but sometimes disappears down a rabbit hole with each stroke of his brush. Lena has no passion towards painting, and is not interested in the painting album that Grandpa sent as well. She feels a little bored.

One night, after grandpa falls asleep, Lena falls down her own hole into a hidden world of classical paintings. Guided by the fireflies flying out of the album, she gets on a moon boat. She sails through the Starry Night created by Van Gogh, and enters a fascinate world, the magic gallery, where the paintings are brought to life.

She meets the gallery guard, and together they encounter collapsing Kandinsky, magical Monet and Da Vinci; they also help to capture an escaped ermine, play red-light-green-light with Mona Lisa…

The fantastic adventure is taking place in this magic gallery!

Created by International team

A unique combination of art and education

Guided by Grand Boat Culture

To perceive 28 pieces painted by 9 masters including Van Gogh, Monet, Da Vinci, Wang Xi Meng and etc.

To appreciate live piano accompaniment composed by Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, and Grieg and etc.

To experience the multimedia magic which revives those paintings

By creating such a poetic, touching and joyful environment, children would be inspired to explore the beauty of art.

Let’s enter into this magical Gallery and start an extraordinary journey of art!

Duration: 70 mins (without intermission)

Language: Chinese

Age: 2+

WHAT

One Starry Night

美术馆奇妙夜

WHEN

8/3-4

8/10-11

WHERE

Shanghai Grand Theatre

No.300 Renmin Avenue

上海大剧院﹒别克中剧场

人民大道300号（近黄陂北路）

HOW MUCH

¥180/¥280/¥380/¥480

GET TICKETS ▼