Early on Friday morning, a large bridge spanning a river in the middle of the Guangdong city of Heyuan collapsed, sending two vehicles falling into the water.

The collapse is reported to have occurred at around 2:12 am on Friday. According to a preliminary investigation, two cars plunged into river following the collapse. More than 10 hours later, only one person has been reported as being rescued.

Further details remain unclear at this time. Photos from the scene show the bridge’s middle segment missing completely.

Heyuan is located in one of the areas that has been hardest hit by heavy rains and flooding over the past week in southern China.

[Images via NetEase]