The latest wanghong (“internet famous”) shop in Shanghai is a pop-up store selling milk tea by Guan Sheng Yuan, makers of the White Rabbit candy, enjoyed by Chinese kids here in China and around the world.

Since the shop opened up at the CapitaMall Luone shopping center on Xujiahui Road, people have been queueing up for as long as five hours for a sip of the coveted drink.

And because we’re in China, as long as you’re willing to part with some cold, hard cash, you can pay someone to queue on your behalf.

Scalpers are now reportedly charging as much as 500 yuan to get the drink, which usually costs between 19 and 23 yuan.

Hit by a serious case of FOMO, Shanghai-based German vlogger Thomas Derksen, aka A-Fu, decided to join the queue to get the drink for himself and his wife.

After queueing up for an hour and 38 minutes, the intrepid foodie managed to get a milk tea and a lemon drink, and lived to tell the tale.