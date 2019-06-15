A disagreement broke out on Tuesday on a Beijing public bus after an elderly couple whipped out a small toilet for their young granddaughter to poop in.

The move disgusted a fellow female passenger who exchanged words with the couple. Both sides took out their phones to document the argument with the woman posting the footage on Weibo explaining how the couple had ignored her requests to take the little girl off the bus and find a nearby public bathroom.

On Weibo, most netizens agreed with the woman, writing that the child should either wear a diaper or be taken off the bus. Personally, we’re just glad the grandparents didn’t let the kid relieve herself on the floor as is more often the case.

A similar incident actually occurred in March on a bus in Wuhan where a mom helped her kid pee into a trash can and then attacked the bus driver for calling her “uncivilized.”