Organizers of the Shanghai International Film Festival have announced the cancellation of the screening of The Eight Hundred, a war drama that was meant to open the festival on Saturday.

In a Weibo post shortly before the opening, organizers blamed “technical reasons” for the cancellation, a term which most industry insiders will understand is a euphemism for censorship problems.

How an $80 million patriotic production by a film studio as well established as Huayi Brothers could have been selected to open a festival, only to be yanked at the very last minute remains a mystery, but as Variety is right to point out, even more unusual for a Chinese-produced film to be yanked from a Chinese festival.

The festival runs from now till June 24. To find out more, visit SIFF.com