A Chinese woman has been arrested in Miami Beach after being caught attacking a sea turtle nest on the sand for reasons unexplained.

According to witnesses, the woman, who was wielding a wooden stake, was seen “jabbing at the sea turtle nest and stomping all over the nest with her bare feet,” reports the Miami Herald.

The nest had been cordoned off with yellow caution tape and there was also a “Do Not Disturb” sign warning visitors against getting close.

However, the woman, identified as a 41-year-old Chinese citizen named Lu Yaquan who lives in Michigan, paid no heed to these warnings in carrying out her assault.

She has been charged with the crime of molesting or harassing marine turtles or their eggs. She could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

As bizarre and despicable as this story may appear. It does at least have a happy ending with a Miami Beach police spokesman telling reporters, “Thankfully, it appears the eggs were not damaged.”

Of course, baby sea turtles have it hard enough without the efforts of stomping asshole humans. It’s estimated that only 1 in 1,000 hatchlings survive to adulthood.