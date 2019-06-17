CGTN has published a short, touching story about a man from Henan province who made sure that his voice lived on in the minds of his family after he was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

Wang Yu’s diagnosis came in late 2017. Between chemotherapy sessions, he would record his voice on a smart home assistant device, attempting to get down enough words so that the device would be able to simulate his voice after he was gone.

Though Wang passed away in December 2018. His son will still be able to hear his father ask him to get out of bed and wish him a happy birthday.