Just when you thought it was safe to stop using the stairs, yet another escalator has malfunctioned in China.

This latest incident occurred on Saturday inside a shopping mall in the Guangxi city of Wuzhou. Surveillance footage shows a pair of shoppers stepping onto the escalator and looking over their shoulder to find the moving stairs crumbling behind them. They quickly flee and make it upstairs unscathed.

It turns out that another escalator incident took place at this same mall four years ago involving a child’s arm getting caught in the contraption. At around that time, China was in the middle of a terrifying string of escalator accidents including one involving a 30-year-old mother who pushed her son to safety before dying after the escalator floor collapsed beneath her.

While things have quieted down recently, every now and again, an escalator does try to swallow another human life.