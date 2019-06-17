China is in the process of rolling out a “nationwide public transport card” that you’ll be able to use in 260 different cities across the country by 2020.

Called the “China T-Union” card, the system was first introduced back in 2015 in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. It’s now in use in 245 different cities, so it doesn’t appear as though another 15 will be all that difficult.

The card is designed to provide for all your public transportation needs in designated cities, including buses, subways, ferries, taxis, and shared bikes.

Which sounds super convenient!

However, it is being expanded into a society that loathes the hassle of carrying around cards of any kind and prefers to pay for all things by scanning with a smartphone. While one card may be more convenient than many cards; no cards is also more convenient than one card.