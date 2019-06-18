The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China has awarded 5G licenses to 4 operators — China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, and cable network company China Broadcasting Network. These networks have planned to officially build their 5G network in over 40 cities.

China Mobile and China Unicom are looking to cover the exact same 40 cities. These include 27 provincial capitals, nine municipalities (including the four directly-administered zhixiashi 直轄市 and the five jihua danlieshi 计划单列市) and four other very lucky cities.

They are:

Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Hefei, Fuzhou, Lanzhou, Guangzhou, Nanning, Guiyang, Haikou, Shijiazhuang, Zhengzhou, Harbin, Wuhan, Changsha, Changchun, Nanjing, Nanchang, Shenyang, Hohhot, Yinchuan, Xining, Jinan, Taiyuan, Xi’an, Chengdu, Lhasa, Urumqi, Kunming, Hangzhou, Dalian, Qingdao, Ningbo, Xiamen, Shenzhen, Xiong’an, Zhangjiakou, Suzhou, Wenzhou.

China Telecom has not revealed its complete list of 40 cities yet, but these 17 cities have been annonunced. There is some overlap with the cities that have been given to China Mobile and Unicom, but China Telecom will have enjoy exclusivity in some cities:

Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Xiongan, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu, Fuzhou, Lanzhou, Qionghai, Nanjing, Haikou, Yingtan, Ningbo.

To get onto the 5G network, you will not need to change your mobile number. What you will need though is a 5G-compatible phone to enjoy mobile speeds up to 10 times faster than the current 4G network.

Many of the first 5G-compatible phones cost well over 10,000 yuan but their prices are expected to fall quickly over the next year down to 2,000 yuan.

In related news, Huawei rivals Ericsson and Nokia have also been awarded commercial 5G licenses in China.

The United States and a few other major countries have shut out Huawei, China’s leading provider of 5G equipment, from participating in their 5G networks, citing national security concerns.