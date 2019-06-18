At least 13 people were killed in Monday night’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Sichuan province, though the casualty figure may have been far worse were it not for an early warning system developed by a man who was shaken by the 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake.

Through TV sets, radios, mobile phones, and emergency sirens, people in Sichuan province received notifications about the quake before it struck at 10:55 pm. At the epicenter in the city of Yibin, they were notified 10 seconds ahead of time. In the provincial capital of Chengdu, 61 seconds.

In the case of an earthquake, each second is precious. No one knows that better than Wang Tun.

Wang is from Sichuan. He was studying in the United States but returned to his home province following the 8.0-magnitude quake in 2008 that cost the lives of more than 87,000 people in Wenchuan county and surrounding areas.

For the last 11 years, Wang has been working on and perfecting an early warning system for earthquakes that is based in Chengdu.

He says that research shows that by giving people just a 10-second head start, 39 percent of the casualties of a major earthquake can be saved.