The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) has announced that its fundraising project for those affected by Monday’s Yibin earthquake reached its target of 300,000 yuan ($43,000) in less than six hours thanks to nearly 16,000 donors.

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of homes were destroyed by the quake that struck Sichuan province on Monday night. The CFPA launched its fundraising drive the following day.

One-third of the money raised was actually donated by one person, Cai Xukun, a 20-year-old pop star who has recently found himself in the middle of a mega-scandal involving buying fake social media likes and shares.

The CFPA has said that the donations will go towards relief supplies as well as financing reconstruction work in affected areas.

While many left behind positive and encouraging comments on Weibo, some wished that the foundation would be more transparent about its use of funds.

In the aftermath of the 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake which caused the deaths of more than 87,000 people, some of the money that was donated to help victims ended up instead in the pockets of corrupt officials.

These resulting scandals have seriously undermined public confidence in charities and fundraising projects in China over the past decade. Though, evidently, Cai Xukun isn’t concerned.