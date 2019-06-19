A Chinese man has been arrested in Thailand after allegedly pushing his pregnant wife down a cliff in hopes of killing her and inheriting her assets worth an estimated 100 million baht ($3.2 million).

The 32-year-old woman, named Wang Nan, was discovered seriously injured by tourists at the bottom of a ravine in Pha Taem National Park on June 9th.

She was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with fractures to her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone, and knees. However, the fall fortunately did not affect her pregnancy.

Initially, she told police that it was an accident, but gave a different account later on, explaining that her husband, 33-year-old Yu Xiaodong, had watched over her at the hospital, threatening to kill her if she told the truth about what happened, reports the Bangkok Post.

Wang charged that her husband had deliberately pushed her off a 34-meter cliff at the park. Her life and that of her unborn child were likely saved by thick branches that broke her fall.

Police have identified why Yu might have wanted to kill his pregnant wife. It turns out that the two have made a living the last three years trading goods from Thailand to their homeland.

While Wang’s family is rich, Yu’s is poor and in debt. When Yu asked his wife to pay off these debts, she agreed to pay off only half, angering Yu and allegedly setting him on the path to attempted murder.

Last year, a husband from Tianjin succeeded in murdering his wife while they were on vacation in Thailand with their 20-month-old daughter, holding her head underwear until she drowned in an attempt to cash in on the 30 million yuan ($4.3 million) in life insurance policies he had taken out in her name.