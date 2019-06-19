Shenzhen police have launched an investigation after a woman made an unsettling discovery of a spy camera inside the fitting room of a local Uniqlo store on Saturday.

The woman, surnamed Zhong, had taken a few pieces of clothing into the room to try on before noticing a suspicious black button about the size of a sesame seed above the mirror.

She stood on a stool and poked at the button, discovering that it was stuck to the wall with chewing gum. Upon ripping off the button, she found a pinhole camera attached to a wire.

Zhong immediately called for the store’s manager. Together, they pulled out the device from the wall, which included a hidden camera, memory card, and charger.

“It was still filming when I pulled it off, Zhong was quoted as saying afterward. “I feel so embarrassed knowing that I had been filmed. I haven’t slept well for the past two days.”

The manager quickly informed the police. He says that the device does not belong to any of the store’s staff and believes instead it is the work of someone who had entered the fitting room before.

Fortunately, no other cameras turned up in the other nine dressing rooms.