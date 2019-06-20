On Wednesday, a skeleton was found under the track of a sports ground of a middle school in Hunan province. The identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed, but they are suspected to be those of a former employee at the school who mysteriously went missing 16 years ago.

Deng Shiping was last seen in 2003. At the time, he was a maintenance worker at the Xinhuang No. 1 Middle School in Huaihai city and was overseeing the renovation of the school’s sports ground.

According to Deng’s brother, Deng was unhappy with the quality of work done by contractors and refused to sign the relevant documents, instead reporting the problems to the government. Not long after that, he went missing.

Local police said that they dug up the remains from underneath the athletic track after they received a lead on a possible murder case from 16 years ago while investigating another case.

Deng’s son told reporters that this lead came from a name named Du Shaoping, who had been arrested as part of a local gang crackdown. In 2003, Du was in charge of the sports field renovation project. Following his arrest, he told police where to find the body.

The school’s former principal along with 10 other staff members have been detained by police while the case is under investigation. Classes are still going on as normal.