A frightening incident occurred recently at a Beijing shopping mall when a little girl received an electric shock after touching a decoration.

Video shows the 5-year-old grabbing onto a pole at the Beijing Parkview Green shopping mall in Chaoyang District and starting to involuntarily convulse before falling over.

She was taken to the hospital afterward where she was found to have suffered burns but nothing life-threatening.

The mall has said that it will bear the consequences for the incident but it has blamed the contractor who set up the exhibit for installing faulty wiring. The mall also added that the decoration had passed inspection when it was first opened in May.

While the girl’s mom has demanded 30,000 yuan ($4,300) in compensation for the shock given to her daughter, the mall has so far refused to settle, meaning that the matter may go to court.