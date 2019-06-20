A 69-year-old man in Taichung, Taiwan has been discovered to have been taking revenge upon his neighbors by using the common water tank in his apartment building as a toilet.

The man, surnamed Lin, was angry at his neighbors for causing him to lose out a sweet deal where he made NT$12,000 ($38) a month for renting out part of his apartment to telephone companies for placing their equipment.

Lin never informed his neighbors of this agreement, so, in 2017, they lodged a report to have the equipment removed.

In order to take vengeance for this loss of income, Lin began urinating, defecating, and even bathing in the common water tank used by the entire residential building.

His shenanigans were eventually exposed when residents started to notice their tap water smelling strangely. Some even began suffering from allergic reactions.

When building management checked CCTV footage from the roof, they found Lin climbing up the ladder to the water tank again and again between June 2017 and July 2018.

A sample of the water was sent in for laboratory testing and results showed heightened levels of ammonia.

“You’re lucky you didn’t die from drinking the water,” Lin told his neighbors when confronted about what he had done.

The case was eventually brought to court. Lin has been sentenced to 20 months in prison and fined NT$160,000 ($5,160).