After missing her train in Shenzhen, a woman evidently did not handle it well, stabbing a railway station worker in the back.

The incident occurred at 2:47 pm on Tuesday in the Shenzhen North Railway Station. The woman’s exact motive for directing her anger at the worker is unclear.

Video footage from the scene shows the victim, a 27-year-old woman surnamed Liu, kneeling on the ground with blood staining the back of her white shirt while a coworker puts pressure on the wound and screams for help.

Liu was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her injury is reported to be not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the attacker, a 23-year-old woman surnamed Luo, was quickly apprehended by security. Police are currently investigating the case, particularly in regards to how the woman managed to make it past the security checkpoint with a knife.