After being welcomed to Pyongyang on Thursday morning by thousands of cheering North Koreans, Xi Jinping was the guest of honor later that evening for a mass performance at Rungrado 1st of May Stadium.
Titled, “Invincible Socialism,” the specially-created show featured lots of fireworks.
Thousands of performers.
And numerous appearances from the Chinese and North Korean flags.
The performance was constructed as a tribute to 70 years of friendship between the DPRK and the PRC.
“Grandpa Xi, we are very happy to see you,” reads the giant background in this frame.
“Long live the unbreakable friendship between the people of Korea and China,” reads this one.
There was also a performance of a song called “I Love You, China.”
And an arena-wide standing ovation for Xi to cap things off.
Need more communist pomp? You can watch the full performance below:
[Images via NetEase]