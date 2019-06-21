It’s finally time to go out to the store and buy some cutlery of your own as, starting next month, you won’t be receiving any disposable utensils when ordering take-out in Shanghai

Starting from July 1st, restaurants and food delivery services in our fair city will be prohibited from providing customers with disposable chopsticks, forks, spoons, and knives… unless they ask for them in advance

Those organizations caught violating this prohibition will be fined between 500 to 5,000 yuan ($72 to $720), reports Shine.cn.

It’s unclear how exactly authorities will police this new ban — order some food and slap the cuffs on the delivery guy when he turns up with chopsticks? — however, food delivery giants like ele.me are already preparing for the change, planning to add a pop-up notice on their app, asking customers if they require any cutlery.