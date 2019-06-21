A video showing off an extremely picturesque balcony river view in Chongqing municipality has gone viral on Chinese social media.

The apartment is located next to a river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, about 270 kilometers away from downtown Chongqing. The owner told reporters that she bought the place knowing that it would be cool and breezy next to the river.

With the fog, foliage, and colorful birds, net users say the place looks like “heaven,” with some joking that the video has inspired them to put their own house on the market. Others noted that the place was likely rather humid and would have more bugs than colorful birds.